Sophie Turner, Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Pairing Tiny Crop Tops With Jeans

Crop tops are perfect for summer, but sometimes you want to balance them out with a bit more coverage. Pairing the shorter shirts with jeans is a super cute way to do that!

It officially feels like summer, meaning every store you walk into will be trying to sell you a crop top. (Seriously, do normal length shirts even exist between May and September?) TBH, we aren’t totally mad about it because crop tops are super cute! Although, there are times where you don’t want to show a ton of skin. Luckily, you can limit your amount of skin exposure by styling the tiny tops with long pants – and what better pants are there then you’re favorite pair of jeans? Everyone from Sophie Turner to Hailey Baldwin is getting in on the jeans with crop tops wagon this season.

Sophie made a major case for this trend when she rocked it to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in London on May 22. The Game of Thrones alum looked gorgeous on the red carpet in high waisted jeans and a white and grey crop top from Louis Vuitton. She finished off her ensemble with black and silver heels and hoop earrings.

Hailey also put her own spin on this style when she hosted Levi’s 501 Day in Los Angeles on May 18. The model rocked a pair of cuffed jeans with a white crop top and a studded leather jacket. Topping off her ensemble were black heels, silver earrings and a gold necklace. But Sophie and Hailey aren’t the only stars who love this look. Head up to the gallery above to see how more celebs style jeans with crop tops.