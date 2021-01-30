9 Stars Slaying In Mini Skirts & Thigh-High Boots: Olivia Culpo & More

Make mini skirts a part of your winter wardrobe by pairing them with thigh-high boots, just like these stars! Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo and more have rocked the trend.

Mini skirts and thigh high boots are one hot combination, and so many celebrities we love are showing us how to rock it just right! The look is perfect for a night out, and we’ve seen stars wear it as part of their street style and even on the red carpet once in a while. It may be the middle of winter, but thigh-high boots make it possible to still wear dresses, skirts and shorts comfortably.

Olivia Culpo is one of our all-time favorite style icons, and she definitely slayed the skirt and boot trend during a Sept. 2018 outing in New York City. She rocked a high-waisted, grey skirt, which buttoned front and center. It was paired with a silky blue tank top, and Olivia wore electric blue, high boots to match. Her hair was styled straight and sleek and she looked like an absolute bombshell in the outfit for her press day!

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne showed us another fierce way to pair these clothing items. She wore a tiny pink skirt with a t-shirt, along with thigh-high black combat boots, which laced all the way up. She also wore fishnet tights and arm sleeves to add a grunge effect to the outfit. Bella also accessorized with a hat and choker necklace, which went with the vibe of her look, as well.

Paris Hilton stepped out in England for an appearance where she wore a black crop top and skirt set, paired with thigh-high black boots. Across her body, she carried a heart-shaped purse, which was also black. Paris’ look was complete with sunglasses, along with her hair flowing down her back. Check out the gallery above to see even more stars wearing skirts with thigh-high boots!