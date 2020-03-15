25 Stars Showing Off Toned Abs In Crop Tops & Jeans: Miley Cyrus & More

As spring approaches and the weather is still in an in-between phase, crop tops and jeans are the perfect combination for those who want to show some skin AND stay warm enough!

It’s almost springtime, which means some days are super warm, and others are still a bit chilly — so it’s time to break out your best jeans and crop top pairings! Celebrities are often rocking this look, and Miley Cyrus showed us the best way reveal your toned abs while also keeping warm enough when she stepped out in New York City. She wore a cropped sweater, which she paired with high-waisted jeans. The look allowed a big of skin to show in her midsection, and she looked super chic and fierce in the look.

Sophie Turner made a major case for this trend when she rocked it to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in London on May 22. The Game of Thrones alum looked gorgeous on the red carpet in high waisted jeans and a white and grey crop top from Louis Vuitton. She finished off her ensemble with black and silver heels and hoop earrings. Hailey Baldwin is someone who pairs jeans and crop tops quite often. In 2019, she ran some errands while wearing a tiny white crop top, along with light-wash jeans and sneakers.

Zendaya attended one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in 2018, and she wore ripped jeans, paired with a cut-off sweatshirt The sweatshirt fell loose on her thin frame, and fell just above her belly button, so her toned and tanned stomach was fully visible.

