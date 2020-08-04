‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast Transformations: See Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo & More Stars Then & Now

It’s the landmark 20th anniversary of the romantic comedy ‘Coyote Ugly!’ To celebrate the occasion, we’re pouring one out for the cast and taking a look at the stars then and now!

August 4 marks 20 years since the release of Coyote Ugly. The beloved romantic comedy about a young singer and songwriter who takes a job bartending at a New York City bar holds a very special place in the hearts of audiences who bought tickets to see stars like Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo, and more show off their bottle-spinning, drink-pouring skills. What better way to mark the milestone anniversary than taking a look back at the stars then and now!

After a number of successful stints in film and TV, notably an appearance on the lauded sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Tyra Banks played Zoe in the 2000 film. With her stunning looks and energetic approach to the work, Banks was a major highlight for fans of the film. In the years to come, the supermodel would continue to act, appearing in films and TV shows like Life Size, Felicity, Glee and more. Now, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover girl is a full-blown media mogul, having hosted her own talk show, as well as the incredibly successful America’s Next Top Model. Up next, Banks will take over the hosting gig for the upcoming 29th season of Dancing With The Stars!

Piper Perabo, who played Violet Sanford in Coyote Ugly, completely skyrocketed to fame after her star-making performance. She went on to appear in Cheaper By The Dozen in 2003, along with its subsequent sequel in 2005, and after a number of high-profile film projects made the seamless transition to TV. Between 2010-2014, she led the series Covert Affairs and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work in 2011!

Once the series wrapped, Perabo continued to stay in TV, appearing in the series Notorious and starring alongside Idris Elba in the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. As of 2020, the actress is a member of the talented ensemble cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, acting opposite stars Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane, and Rory Kinnear. Perabo will appear in the forthcoming fantasy, sci-fi film Spontaneous with Katherine Langford.

There are so many more images to see of the Coyote Ugly cast in the gallery above! Pour one out for the ladies and gents of the film and take a look at the stars’ transformations.