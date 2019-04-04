Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Thigh High Boots In Bold Colors

From fire engine red to cobalt blue, celebs have been sporting bright and bold colors on their thigh high boots!

Bright colors have been having a major moment right now. Celebrities like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted in everything from hot pink to neon green. But tops, skirts and dresses aren’t the only place you can infuse some color into your wardrobe. Thigh high boots are a wardrobe staple, and they come in more colors than ever.

Olivia Culpo has tried this trend out plenty of times – and slayed it consistently. The Model Squad star looked gorgeous this past winter when she stepped out in a pair of fire engine red boots on Dec. 7, 2018. She made her thigh-high footwear the main focus point of her look by matching her purse to the shoes and opting not to wear pants. Instead, she donned an oversized black hoodie as a dress for a look that would make Ariana Grande proud.

But red isn’t the only color Culpo loves on her boots. She was clearly feeling blue on Sept. 4 when she arrived at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York. The former Miss USA showed up wearing a blue camisole tucked into a grey high-waisted skirt. The hue of her spaghetti strap top matched perfectly to the Fendi thigh high boots she was wearing. Culpo completed the look with a turquoise crocodile purse and silver rings.

Earlier this year, another famous Olivia rocked a similar pair of shoes. Olivia Munn was spotted out in Los Angeles on April 5 in a sparkly patterned Missoni mini dress which she paired with thigh high blue suede boots.

Other celebrities have tried other colors from the rainbow, too. Gwen Stefani has sported banana yellow ones, while Zara Larsson has opted for bright pink. Rihanna’s been seen in green boots and Taylor Swift has worn cranberry thigh highs. See all of the colorful boots styled by stars in the gallery above!