Coldplay Tour 2025: BookMyShow Crashes as India Tickets Go On Sale

Image Credit: Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Coldplay will be returning to India after nine years, and fans can’t wait!

Following the sellout success of their summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new UK performances, Coldplay is taking their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to unprecedented heights with additional concerts in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The band, featuring vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, last performed in India in 2016. BookMyShow announced that Coldplay will be performing in India as part of their tour in 2025, but heavy traffic from fans trying to grab tickets caused the site to crash shortly after they went live on Sunday. The excitement ramped up after the website shared a teaser of the upcoming concert on its official Instagram profile, fueling fans’ enthusiasm for the highly anticipated shows.

Some of the British rock band’s notable songs include “Paradise,” “The Scientist,” “In My Place,” “Fix You,” “Viva la Vida,” “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” and “Something Just Like This.”

Here’s what you need to know about tickets and the upcoming show dates.

How to Get Tickets?

Fans in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Seoul can now register for first access to tickets during the presale at Coldplay.com. Here are the specific presale and on-sale timings:

Mumbai: General on-sale took place on Sunday, September 22 at 12 PM local time.

Abu Dhabi: Presale starts on Wednesday, September 25 at 12 PM local time; general on-sale on Friday, September 27 at 12 PM local time.

Hong Kong: Presale via Coldplay.com begins on Monday, October 7 at 10 AM local time; Klook experience package presale starts Tuesday, October 8 at 10 AM local time; general on-sale on Thursday, October 10 at 10 AM local time.

Seoul: Presale on Coldplay.com starts Tuesday, September 24 at 12 PM local time; general on-sale on Friday, September 27 at 12 PM local time.

What Are Infinity Tickets?

Infinity Tickets have been released for every Coldplay show to make the Music of the Spheres World Tour accessible to fans at an affordable price, according to the band’s official website. These tickets will be priced at the local currency equivalent of €20 each and must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two tickets per buyer. Seat locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets at the box office on the day of the show, and they could be situated anywhere in the venue—from the floor to the upper levels, including side view seats and more.

Infinity tickets will go live on Friday, November 22.

Music of the Spheres 2025 Asia, India, and UAE World Tour Dates

JANUARY

11: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

18: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

APRIL

09: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

11: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

12: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

16: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

18: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)