Cindy Crawford’s Husband: All About Her Marriage to Rande Gerber & Ex-Husband Richard Gere

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford is a model, who was one of the most popular supermodels throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

She was married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995.

She’s been married to Rande Gerber since 1998, and they have 2 kids.

Cindy opened up about Rande briefly in the new Apple TV docuseries ‘The Super Models.’

Cindy Crawford is one of the most famous models of all time. After beginning her modeling career as a teen, Cindy, 57, quickly skyrocketed to international fame as one of the most recognizable supermodels of the 80s and 90s. In 1990, she was featured on the cover of British Vogue alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, and Christy Turlington, who also became defining figures of the era. Cindy has mostly stepped away from modeling, since 2000, and now she focuses on other ventures, including her own lines of products and occasional acting roles.

As a supermodel, Cindy’s relationships have drawn much public interest, including her past marriage to Richard Gere and her current husband Rande Gerber. The model has been wed to Rande for over 20 years, and they have two children who have grown up to be models themselves. Cindy also briefly spoke about her relationship with Rande in the Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models, which focuses on her and her fellow British Vogue cover models’ rise to fame in the 80s and 90s.

Following the release of the docuseries, find out more about Cindy’s marriage to Richard and her relationship with her husband Rande!

Richard Gere

Cindy married Pretty Woman star Richard Gere, now 74, in 1991. The pair met at a barbecue thrown by a mutual friend in 1988, per People. Unfortunately, the pair’s marriage wasn’t meant to be, and they ended up getting a divorce in 1995. Since the split, she’s said that they’re “friendly” on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

The model opened up about her relationship with Richard, and why she thinks it eventually ended in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013. “I think a lot of what happened with Richard and I was, I was still 22, and at 22 — as a young woman — I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be and he was already 37,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I think I was more willing at 22 to be, like, ‘Okay, I’ll follow,’ but then you start going, ‘Well, I don’t want to just follow — I want to lead sometimes and I want to walk side by side sometimes.’”

Cindy also spoke more about those feelings in The Super Models. “You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with,” she said. “He was older so I was just like in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashion-y things anymore.”

Rande Gerber

Just three years after she and Richard split, Cindy married her second husband Rande Gerber, now 61. The couple exchanged vows in 1998, and they’ve been married ever since. They also have two children: Presley, 24, and Kaia, 22, who have both become models themselves.

Rande is a businessman and former model himself. In the business world, Rande has been involved in many different ventures involving nightlife, food, and beverages, including notably founding Casamigos tequila, alongside George Clooney. The pair are clearly close with George and his wife Amal, and were even spotted deplaning a private jet with them in June 2022. Rande shared a group photo of the four of them at a charity event and wrote lovingly about the pair in October 2022. “Proud to call these two generous humans my friends!” he wrote on Instagram. “George and Amal, thank you for all the incredible work you do fighting for justice across the globe and shining light on so many who put their lives at risk to help others. I am humbled and inspired!”

When Cindy and Rande got married, they had an intimate and casual ceremony on the beach in the Bahamas at the Ocean Club. They only had about 90 guests, as they exchanged vows in the beautiful ceremony. The model reflected on what a beautiful night their wedding was when they celebrated their 23rd anniversary in May 2021. “This night 23 years ago was magical…and you’re still the one,” Cindy wrote on Instagram.

Over two decades into their marriage, the couple are clearly still head over heels for one another. When the pair celebrated their 25th anniversary in May 2023, Cindy penned a beautiful caption for her husband on Instagram. “We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other. I would do it all over again in a second,” she wrote. “I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber. I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges. I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you.”