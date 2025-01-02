Chloe Grace Moretz’s Girlfriend: 5 Things to Know About Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz has been dating her girlfriend, Kate Harrison, for six years, and the two have either sparked engagement rumors once again—or perhaps just confirmed them!

On January 1, the actor shared a photo of the two of them wearing matching rings as part of a New Year’s post on Instagram.

“Happiest New Year,” the 27-year-old wrote. “So thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

Learn more about Kate and her relationship with Chloë below!

Kate Is a Model

According to Kate’s verified Instagram account, she is a fashion model who helped create The Testing Network. Per the group’s website, Kate has worked as a model for more than a decade.

“As a model in this industry for over 14 years, Testing has been, and will forever be a huge component of a models career,” she said, per the website’s member details section. “Yet the frustration has always been the same with it. I will most likely have to use my own repetitive wardrobe for styling, and have self done hair and makeup, Inevitably creating the same test Images I already have in my own portfolio. This makes Test days not only long, arduous, and repetitive, but also frustrating to both the model and agent. This is why I have created The Testing Network. In my 14 years, I have found that when a shoot is curated with a full team of creatives, these shoots are some of the most inspiring, influential, and fulfilling experiences i’ve had of my career. But those Tests are a rarity, and they shouldn’t have to be.”

She Is Also a Photographer

In addition to her modeling career, Kate is also a photographer. Her official photography Instagram account features candid black and white shots of different people. She is based in Los Angeles, according to the account.

Kate Started Dating Chloe in 2018

Neither Chloë nor Kate has publicly commented on their romance. However, they were first spotted in public sharing a kiss in 2018 in Malibu. During a 2022 interview, the Kick-Ass actress declined to comment on her love life, citing that she “really enjoy[s]” maintaining her privacy.

“I like to keep my private life private,” Chloë said before adding, “I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.”

They First Sparked Engagement Rumors in 2024

In April 2024, Kate and Chloë were photographed walking through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, wearing diamond rings on both of their wedding fingers. According to multiple outlets, the two wore baseball caps and jeans for the low-key outing.

Kate & Chloe Share Photos Together

Although they haven’t publicly discussed their romance, both Chloë and Kate have shared photos together via their social media accounts. Throughout 2023, both shared moments from their life together with fans. That July, the Brain on Fire star shared a carousel post featuring the photographer. Also that summer, Kate shared an Instagram selfie of them attending the “New York City Dyke March.”