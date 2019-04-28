Ariel Winter, Rihanna & More Stars Wearing Silky Lingerie-Style Robes In Public

Whoever said robes were reserved for the bedroom clearly hasn’t scrolled through Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account. See all the ways celebs have styled sexy silk dressing gowns!

I’m a firm believer that pajamas don’t just need to be worn in the bedroom — and it seems that some of Hollywood’s most fashionable women would agree with me. From Rihanna to Gigi Hadid, plenty of stars have stepped out wearing robes as jackets or dresses.

While big, fluffy robes are certainly comfortable, they aren’t the most stylish. But dressing gowns can look cool if you switch up the silhouette or texture. Kendall Jenner proved this when she wore a gold velvet robe as a mini-dress while on her way to the Love magazine and Burberry party during London Fashion Week in Feb 2017. She transitioned the bedtime look into a going out ensemble by pairing the wrap dress with black leather thigh high boots.

You also don’t need to wear the robe on its own. Ariel Winter turned heads at the KAOS Grand Opening at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas when she showed up wearing a black robe over a latex mini dress on April 5. The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in the silky lingerie piece and wore it off one of her shoulders for an added cool factor. She paired the ensemble with black and clear heels and pulled her hair into a stylish ponytail.

But these aren’t the only celebs who have successfully rocked a robe outside of the bedroom. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more celebs sporting robes in their day to day lives and decide for yourself whether you want to get in on this comfy trend IRL. (Spoiler alert: you DEF do.)