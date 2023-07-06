International Kissing Day: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas & More Adorable Celeb Smooches

Kissing is already fun, so being given any reason to plant a big smooch on your S.O. is practically a godsend. Well, today’s a lucky day for you kiss-lovers out there, because it’s International Kissing Day! We figured there was no better way to acknowledge the epic holiday than by rounding up endless photos of your favorite celebs smooching.

Whether it’s a steamy movie kiss, like in 50 Shades of Grey, or an emotional lip lock in the rain, aka The Notebook — kisses give us all the feels. It’s an act that shows passion and love; two things two people long for in a relationship. Even some of the most low-key stars aren’t immune from showing their affection IRL. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t ones to flaunt their love regularly, but even they can’t escape sharing a moment of passion in front of an audience. The pair were spotted holding hands and exchanging a sweet kiss while attending the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples Kissing At Sports Games: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck & More All-Star PDA Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities attend New York Rangers game, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. 05 Jul 2023 Pictured: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1004260_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Other celebrity couples couldn’t care less who’s watching! Cardi B and Offset used plenty of tongue while making out on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards. Hey, why not! We love seeing Kulture Kiari Cephus‘ parents embracing their love for one another. From frisky red carpet moments to cute kisses at sporting events, take a look back at the most memorable smooches in Hollywood with the gallery above!