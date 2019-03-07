Sexy Leather Looks — See Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin Bieber & 9 More Stars In The Edgy Trend

Leather is synonymous with the classic moto jacket, but it’s a surprisingly versatile fabric that can be worn as crop tops, leggings, dresses and more — let your favorite stars like Kendall Jenner demonstrate.

Leather’s not a trend — it’s a lifestyle. And that’s why it was one of the most popular fabrics of choice for outerwear, both on and off the runway, during Paris Fashion Week! Bella Hadid, 22, wore a black leather trench coat from Alyx Studio on the streets of France’s capital on March 3, proving that the cyberpunk trend has yet to die out. Fellow model Kaia Gerber, 17, also took a break from walking down the runway to walk down the streets in a black leather jacket by Ralph Lauren, cut as a flared blazer.

Idris Elba, who was recently crowned the “Sexiest Man Alive” for People’s Nov. 2018 cover, wore that title well in a Givenchy jacket to the Turn Up Charlie premiere in West Hollywood on March 2. Unlike your typical leather jacket, the Givenchy piece was a hybrid of leather and black nylon. Don’t be afraid to mix and match fabrics — or wear it with an extra kick. Hailey “Baldwin” Bieber, 22, did just that by rocking an Alberta Ferretti biker jacket, lined with a generous amount of fringe, en route to a therapy session with husband Justin Bieber in New York City on Feb. 28 — see the western look below.

Of course, leather isn’t strictly reserved for jackets and coats. Like Hailey, Priyanka Chopra, 36, also wore Alberta Ferretti, but paired the designer pants with a leather crop top. We also saw Kendall Jenner, 23, shake up the norm by wearing not a trench leather coat, but a leather trench minidress by Longchamp for the brand’s New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 9.

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about pants. Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Rita Ora, 28, made great cases as for why you should venture from your everyday denim. See more photos of stars in edgy leather looks in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!