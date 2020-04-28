Stars Hitting The Beach To Escape Quarantine Life: Sofia Richie, Chrissy Teigen, & More

Self-isolation is a bit different for celebs like Gisele Bundchen, Chrissy Teigen, and former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown. These stars, and more, have retreated to tropical locations and summer beach homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why self-isolate at home when you can hit the beach? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with so many other celebrities, have packed up and headed to the sand and sun to keep safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The couple remain total goals as they frolic in the sand and enjoy some family time with their cutie kids Miles, 1, and Luna, 4, in Malibu. Chrissy and John have been spotted having fun in the sun and playing games on the beach, and Chrissy makes sure to document all their exploits on social media. They even threw a “wedding” one day for Luna’s stuffed animals!

Sofia Richie, 22, and boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, are keeping things romantic in Malibu, too. The couple are often seen taking strolls on the beach at sunset. During one such outing in April 23, Sofia stripped down to a skimpy, snakeskin bikini in the prettiest yellow shade. The bathing suit showed off Sofia’s insane six-pack and enviable curves as she took a Baywatch-worthy run through the surf. Scott was with her, looking extremely pleased, naturally. Later, Sofia returned to the shore for a solo jaunt, looking relaxed in sweats while speaking on the phone and sipping wine. Now that’s luxury.

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, who competed for her heart during season 15, quarantined together in Florida for weeks. The exes fueled romance rumors by getting cozy at their Palm Beach rental house and hanging out with mutual friends. They passed the time by joining TikTok, too. Their “Flip The Switch” video, which showed Tyler wearing Hannah’s leggings, got fans joking that he finally got into her pants!

To see photos of more stars who headed to the beach during the COVID-19 lockdown, including Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio, scroll through our gallery above. Try not to get too much FOMO!