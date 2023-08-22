Camille Lamb: What Happened To The ‘Below Deck’ Star After Leaving The Show

Camille Lamb was on season 10 of Below Deck.

She was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Camille joined OnlyFans after leaving the show.

Camille Lamb might have one of the most memorable exits ever on Below Deck. Camille joined the Bravo show during season 10 as a deckhand and stewardess and she caused a lot of drama. Camille rocked the boat too much for Captain Sandy Yawn‘s liking, so she got fired. But the blonde bombshell didn’t go out quietly.

Camille’s exit from Below Deck made for great television. Here is everything you need to know about why Camille left Below Deck and what she’s up to now.

How Long Was Camille Lamb On Below Deck?

Below Deck fans met Camille on season 10, which premiered in November 2022. Camille was both a deckhand and a stewardess on the boat, meaning she had to work between the interior and exterior teams. She took orders from Captain Lee Rosbach until he was replaced by Captain Sandy mid-season due to health issues. Camille’s time on the show was filled with drama. She often clashed with second stewardess Alissa Humber and she had a “boatmance” with deckhand Ben Willoughby. She was fired during episode 9 which aired January 23, 2023.

Why Did Camille Lamb Leave Below Deck?

After fighting with other crew members and not doing her job properly, Captain Sandy finally gave Camille the boot. “I just feel like being let go is the last thing I wanna do,” Camille said when she was told was fired. Captain Sandy explained to Camille she already gave her multiple chances to redeem herself and Camille failed to perform better. Camille called her firing “debauchery” to Captain Sandy. “I’m very, very pissed off,” Camille said in a confessional. “I’ve done everything I can do to please these people. I don’t deserve to be fired. It’s bulls***.”

Camille immediately confronted Chef Rachel Hargrove who said Camille was “argumentative” and “combative” when she was drinking. Camille went to talk to Chief Steward Fraser Olender who called Camille out for her bad “attitude.”

After informing the rest of the crew that she was fired, Camille had a teary goodbye with Ben as she left the ship. In a confessional, Camille said, “I tried to give a f***, and I’m done giving a f***. I know the work that I did. I’m proud of the work that I did. Camille out. Drop the f****** mic. Camille’s out.”

What Is Camille Lamb Doing Now?

Camille announced that she was joining OnlyFans in March 2023. Her account has a subscription of $19.99 a month. Camille also shares some risqué pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Camille’s been focused on her music career recently, as well. Don’t forget that Camille actually appeared on American Idol season 19 in 2021! She released her song “Cool Like Me” in February and the music video in March.