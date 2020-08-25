Blake Lively Hair Makeovers Through The Years: See Her Beauty Evolution From ‘Gossip Girl’ To Today

In honor of Blake Lively’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look back at her most iconic hairstyles yet. From her ultra-long extensions during ‘Gossip Girl,’ to her massive curls on the red carpet, we have the best of the best.

When you think of Blake Lively, what hair comes to mind? Straight, long, and blonde, right? Throughout her career, Blake’s actually gone through innumerable hair makeovers, both for roles and in her real life — even though she always goes back to that tried and true Serena van der Woodsen blonde. Check out her wildest hair makeovers of all time (so far), from her Gossip Girl days, to now!

Let’s start with Gossip Girl. Blake played iconic teenage socialite Serena on the CW drama from 2007 to 2012, and most attention was paid to her and co-star Leighton Meester‘s incredible wardrobes. Blake/Serena’s hair was always perfectly coifed, not a blonde hair out of place during her days ruling over Manhattan. Though Blake still usually opts for straight hair, she’s taken out the ultra-long extensions.

Now, think of the furthest away Blake could get from Serena. Now, you’ve got The Rhythm Section. For the 2020 action thriller, Blake wore a series of wigs while playing a grieving woman bent on revenge. One wig was this messy, black bob that — not going to lie — kind of made her look like Timotheé Chalamet. Another wig, which you can see in the gallery above, featured red Bettie Page bangs.

She radiated pure sunshine at the New York City premiere of Detective Pikachu in May 2019. Not only did she reveal that she was pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ third daughter, but she looked absolutely beautiful while doing so. Her tightly curled, giant hair was such a perfect choice with her Pikachu-yellow, beaded dress. To see more of Blake Lively’s best hairstyles and hair makeovers throughout her career, scroll through the gallery above!