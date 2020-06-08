‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Malfunction: TikTok User Spots Wild Unseen Moment During Quarantine Rewatch

‘Gossip Girl’ fans went wild when a TikTok user pointed out a major wardrobe faux pas in a 2011 episode of the hit teen drama series.

The internet loves a good wardrobe malfunction and CW teen drama Gossip Girl didn’t disappoint when a fan pointed out a major mishap on June 8. “Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” TikTok user @triciaerb3, asked her followers. The short clip originally aired in 2011 from the hit show’s Season 5, Episode 3 entitled “Jewel of Denial.” Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Dan Humphry (Penn Badgley) are seen strolling arm-in-arm through a party as they’re engaged in conversation when the blunder is spotted on camera.

As the pair continue chatting, an actress in the background is wearing a black ruffled dress that hits just above the knee. She can clearly be seen wearing only one black high heel as she stands on her toes with the other foot in order to balance herself. “Someone messed up,” the TikTok user captioned the video which has been viewed on her account more than 150,000 times.

Several users shared their opinion on the misstep and commented, “I bet her other shoe broke … they were ready to shoot … they probably told her it wouldn’t be in the shot anyway lol.” Another added, “Sometimes background actors think their part of a body won’t be in the shot so they don’t listen and get fully dressed when they say action.”

Last month, Gossip Girl fans went wild after TikTok user @tommythephotographer noticed another mistake involving Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) during Season 6, Episode 4, entitled “Portrait of a Lady Alexander” which originally aired in 2012. In the first few frames, Serena is seen wearing a form-fitting peach dress. But shortly after, the star is seen with a pair of black sweatpants underneath the dress.