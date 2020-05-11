Happy 32nd Birthday, Blac Chyna: See Her Sexiest Looks Of All Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Blac Chyna! In honor of Chyna’s 32nd bday, we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest looks of all time right here!

Even though Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, and his family aren’t on good terms, they have something in common: They loooove rocking hot outfits! Just like the Kardashians, Chyna is often seen out and about in ensembles that hug her fabulous figure, and to celebrate her 32nd birthday, we’ve compiled some of her all-time hottest looks. Whether it’s a dress, crop top, shorts or skirt, Chyna always slays in her body-hugging looks. Even on the red carpet, she isn’t afraid to rock outfits that are super sexy, even if it means standing out compared to others.

Let’s not forget that Chyna is sporting this amazing body after having TWO kids. Her son King Cairo, who she shares with Tyga, was born in 2012, while her daughter, Dream, who she shares with Rob, was born in Nov. 2016. Being a mom certainly hasn’t stopped her from rocking sexy looks, though, and with a body like hers, we don’t blame her! One of Chyna’s wildest skintight looks was actually at the VMAs in 2018 — she wore a barely-there dress, which was made of beaded material and featured a massive midsection cutout. The little fabric there was on the outfit hugged her skin super tight, too.

Back in Oct. 2018, Chyna went out in Los Angeles while wearing a skintight, animal print jumpsuit, which looked like absolute perfection on her. She also once hit a red carpet event in a tight, plunging blue gown, which was made of sheer fabric and covered in intricate beading. One of her more wild looks came with the 2019 VMAs, where Chyna strut her stuff on the red carpet in this feathery fuchsia strapless mini-dress!

Of course, there was also the time Chyna showed up to the 92nd Academy Awards! Her dress, designed by Dona Matoshi, was truly eye-catching. The garment not only featured a plunging neckline, but also a dramatic slit up one of Chyna’s thighs! With additional detailing on her shoulder and the cuffs of her sleeves, Chyna seriously brought it to the red carpet!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Chyna’s sexiest looks of all time, from both before and after she gave birth!