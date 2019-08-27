Blac Chyna Copies Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Look With Pink Feather Minidress At VMAs

At the MTV VMAs on Aug. 26, Blac Chyna stunned in the same $4,569 dress that Kylie Jenner first wore on-board a megayacht 16 days earlier! Now, you decide — is this a coincidence?

Blac Chyna, 31, not only shares a mutual ex with Kylie Jenner, 21, but apparently a mutual taste in fashion too. The reality television star — whose daughter Dream Kardashian, 2, is also Kylie’s niece — copied the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday outfit by rocking The Attico’s hot pink feathered mini dress to the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26! Yes, that’s the same $4,569 piece that Kylie wore to ring in her 22nd year on a megayacht in Italy on Aug. 10. To be fair, Chyna could’ve had the outfit planned for weeks in advance, which is typical for award show fashion. So let’s not rule out the possibility of an unfortunate coincidence!

The similarities ended with the dress, since Chyna took her own direction in the glam department. While Kylie opted for a modern cosmopolitan approach to her look (low bun, neon shades), Chyna broke out old Hollywood glamour with big barrel curls, a generous layering of diamonds, pink ballerina heels to match the pink plumage, and feathery false eyelash extensions (as expected of the founder of Lashed).

This isn’t the first time Chyna wore the same outfit as another KarJenner. She twinned with her own daughter in matching Adidas tracksuits for a Target run on Aug. 22! That was the same day Chyna also shared a look-alike photo with her and Rob Kardashian’s daughter on Instagram.

Despite this fashion repeat, Chyna “thinks it’s an insult” to be “compared to Kylie Jenner in any way, shape or form,” a source close to The Real Blac Chyna star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March 2018 (they both dated Tyga, 29, with whom Chyna shares a son King Cairo Stevenson, 6). The insider added, “As far as Chyna is concerned, if anyone looks like anyone, then it’s Kylie who is trying to look like her — not the other way around.” However, a year later, Chyna appeared to make amends with Kylie’s brother by reportedly settling on a final custody agreement for Dream.