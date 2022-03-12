Billy Crystal’s Wife: Meet Janice, His Spouse Of Over 50 Years

Billy Crystal has been married to his wife Janice for over 50 years. Inside their long-lasting love story, here!

Want to know the secret to longevity in a marriage? You’d be wise to ask Billy Crystal, 73; he’s been married to his spouse Janice Crystal for over 50 years. The actor and director, known for roles in romantic classics like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, has fostered his own fairytale romance offscreen with Janice, 72, who he wed in 1970 after a teenage romance.

A beloved Hollywood figure for all ages, Billy served as the voice to the lovably awkward, one-eyed Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc. series. He’s also hosted the Academy Awards a whopping nine times, first in 1990, and most recently in 2012. In 2021 he directed and starred in his own film, ‘Here Today,’ alongside Tiffany Haddish.

Though Billy’s made an expansive career for himself in media, he’s shared a romance with Janice since long before he found fame. “We’ve grown together, we’ve parented together, we’ve grandparented together,” Billy shared with Us Weekly in 2018. Born and raised in New York, Janice met Billy while she was in high school. I’m lucky that I found the person when I was 18,” he continued. Learn more about Janice here!

She’s an actress and producer.

Billy’s lifelong love has also made a career for herself in the entertainment world, although she prefers to keep a much lower profile. Janice has produced films like My Uncle Berns and Billy’s own Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays. Janice even won a Tony Award for her production work on the latter.

Though Janice has preferred to keep her work behind the scenes, she did have an onscreen role in Billy’s 2021 film Here Today, which he both directed and starred in alongside Tiffany Haddish. The film also starred Penn Badgley and Laura Benanti.

She and Billy share two daughters.

After tying the knot on Jun. 4, 1970, Billy and Janice went on to welcome two daughters: Jennifer Crystal Foley, 49, and Lindsay Crystal, 44. Both girls have also tried their hand at entertainment: Jennifer has had roles on House and Once and Again, while Linsday followed in her mom’s producer footsteps.

Billy and Janice are also doting grandparents to four grandkids! Jennifer shares daughters Ella Ryan, 18, and Dylan Frances, 16, with her husband Michael Francis Foley, who she wed in 2000. Lindsay is a mom to two children of her own, who she shares with her husband Howie Miller.

She stays off social media.

Though Billy is active on his personal Twitter page, Janice herself stays quiet on social media. Although she clearly prefers to keep her life somewhat private, she’s been seen countless times on the red carpet with Billy and has accompanied him to multiple awards shows. The well-matched pair always seem happy and comfortable together, the ease of a lifelong romance apparent in their warm smiles.

Billy has shared their secret to long-lasting love before.

Billy opened up to Us Weekly in 2018 about his advice for maintaining a healthy relationship that will stand the test of time. After musing on the years they’ve shared together and some of their favorite activities (“We laugh a lot,” he revealed), he finally came to a decision. Their ultimate secret? “Just keep listening to each other.”