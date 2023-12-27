 Queen Latifah at Kennedy Center Honors: Photos of Her Gorgeous Gown – Hollywood Life

Queen Latifah Stuns in Regal Black & Silver Metallic Dress for ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Special

Queen Latifah looked gorgeous in a silver and black gown as she stepped out for the 2023 'Kennedy Center Honors' special.

December 27, 2023 1:29PM EST
Queen Latifah
Singer and actor Queen Latifah (C) stands as she is honored in the East Room where US President Joe Biden hosted the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2023. Recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement include actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, British singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, singer and actor Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. US President Joe Biden hosts Kennedy Center Honorees at White House, Washington, USA - 03 Dec 2023
Image Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah is one of the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees. The rapper, singer, and actress wowed in a metallic silver and black dress for the occasion. The black fabric was cinched in the middle and created a fuller skirt. The Equalizer star, 53, had her blonde hair sleek and straight for the night.

The Chicago star is being honored alongside Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick. Gloria Estefan, a former Kennedy Center Honoree, is back as the host of the Kennedy Center Honors special.

Queen Latifah will be saluted by a selection of celebrities and performers. Kerry Washington will be the lead storyteller for Queen Latifah’s portion of the night. Kerry is also a presenter, as well as Van Van and Missy Elliott.

Her tribute performers include Yo-Yo, D-Nice, and RM Band, who will perform the Hustle star’s song “Had It Up to Here.” Monie Love, MC Lyte, Van Van, Rapsody, and The Clark Sisters will also perform. The Kennedy Center Honors special will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

When Queen Latifah was presented with her medal, she gave a heartfelt speech about what this honor means to her. “I live my life in the moment,” the singer said. “That’s the only way I can get through. What I do is to be right there when I’m doing it and just be present and I’m in this right now. I don’t know what I’m gonna think about this tomorrow or what happened yesterday, but right now I’m here with you in this moment, and I’m so very grateful.”

She also thanked her family for their constant support. “They are the foundation of who I am,” Queen Latifah continued. “They showed me how to have love for one another, have respect, how to be brave, and move throughout the world.”

The star-studded celebration was held at the Kennedy Center Opera House on December 3. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance. The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air December 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

