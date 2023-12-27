 Meg Ryan at Kennedy Center Honors: Photos of Her Gorgeous Dress – Hollywood Life

Meg Ryan Dazzles In Strapless Gown as She Honors Billy Crystal During ‘Kennedy Center Honors’

Harry and Sally together again! Meg Ryan looks stunning in a strapless black gown as she celebrates her 'When Harry Met Sally' co-star Billy Crystal.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 27, 2023 5:04PM EST
Meg Ryan
View gallery
Pictured (L-R top row): Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Renée Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Dionne Warwick were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Singer and actor Queen Latifah (C) stands as she is honored in the East Room where US President Joe Biden hosted the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2023. Recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement include actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, British singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, singer and actor Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. US President Joe Biden hosts Kennedy Center Honorees at White House, Washington, USA - 03 Dec 2023
Pictured (L-R): Meg Ryan at THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Image Credit: CBS

Meg Ryan makes a special appearance during the Kennedy Center Honors special, airing December 27 on CBS. She takes the stage to honor her beloved friend Billy Crystal. Meg, 62, wows in a black strapless gown as she stands before a set of Katz’s Delicatessen, a notable location in their movie When Harry Met Sally.

Meg’s short blonde bob is styled in loose waves. She tops her stunning look off with a bold red lip and a pair of glasses.

Meg and Billy, 75, starred in the iconic 1989 rom-com together and have maintained a close friendship ever since. The talented comedian and actor is one of the Kennedy Center Honorees this year, along with Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, and Renée Fleming.

Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan during the ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ special. (CBS)

During her Kennedy Center Honors speech for Billy, Meg references the legendary fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally. “The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that,” Meg said on stage, according to PEOPLE.

“I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. So thank you, Billy.” She continued, “As his wife Janice has known for over 50 years, falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do.”

Meg Ryan
(CBS)

Meg is one of several presenters for Billy. Rob Reiner, Jay Leno, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and Bob Costa will also hit the stage to salute Billy. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Shaiman, and Robert will be performing for Billy during the celebration.

 

Ahead of the ceremony airing on CBS, Meg gave Billy a sweet shoutout on Instagram. “Such a big deal! Congrats again and again. Billy!” she captioned her post.

Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Meg recently returned to the rom-com world with her movie What Happens Later. The Sleepless in Seattle alum directed, produced, co-wrote, and starred in the 2023 film that also featured David Duchovny. The movie marked her return to the big screen after her 2015 film Ithaca.

ad