Meg Ryan Dazzles In Strapless Gown as She Honors Billy Crystal During ‘Kennedy Center Honors’

Meg Ryan makes a special appearance during the Kennedy Center Honors special, airing December 27 on CBS. She takes the stage to honor her beloved friend Billy Crystal. Meg, 62, wows in a black strapless gown as she stands before a set of Katz’s Delicatessen, a notable location in their movie When Harry Met Sally.

Meg’s short blonde bob is styled in loose waves. She tops her stunning look off with a bold red lip and a pair of glasses.

Meg and Billy, 75, starred in the iconic 1989 rom-com together and have maintained a close friendship ever since. The talented comedian and actor is one of the Kennedy Center Honorees this year, along with Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, and Renée Fleming.

During her Kennedy Center Honors speech for Billy, Meg references the legendary fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally. “The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that,” Meg said on stage, according to PEOPLE.

“I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. So thank you, Billy.” She continued, “As his wife Janice has known for over 50 years, falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do.”

Meg is one of several presenters for Billy. Rob Reiner, Jay Leno, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and Bob Costa will also hit the stage to salute Billy. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Shaiman, and Robert will be performing for Billy during the celebration.

Ahead of the ceremony airing on CBS, Meg gave Billy a sweet shoutout on Instagram. “Such a big deal! Congrats again and again. Billy!” she captioned her post.

Meg recently returned to the rom-com world with her movie What Happens Later. The Sleepless in Seattle alum directed, produced, co-wrote, and starred in the 2023 film that also featured David Duchovny. The movie marked her return to the big screen after her 2015 film Ithaca.