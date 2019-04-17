Beychella: Every Incredible Outfit Beyonce Wore During ‘Homecoming’ & Iconic Coachella Set

Not at Beychella? We’ve got you covered with pics of each and every gorgeous outfit Beyonce rocked onstage during her 2018 Coachella performance.



Beyonce‘s groundbreaking performance at Coachella 2018 was deemed iconic long before she left the stage, and with good reason. Bey put Coachella performances past and future to shame with her hours-long, breathtaking set that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges, and added some flair with appearances from special guests. In one incredible night, Beyonce manned a marching band, got Destiny’s Child back together, collaborated with her husband, Jay Z — and looked incredible the whole damn time. Her outfits ranged from sequined camouflage callbacks to her “Survivor” era Destiny’s Child days, to Gwen Stefani-esque bandleader getups that she made entirely her own. And sometimes she just looked like the most glamorous college student in the game.

We got a better look at her outfits with her new Netflix Coachella concert documentary, Homecoming, which was released on April 17. The movie (accompanied by a live album that features seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter singing), captured the compelling performance that came less than a year after she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Beyonce revealed that she literally lost 60 pounds in 100 days to look that good onstage, which is astounding. Her painstaking work certainly paid off. When reading about Beychella, you probably see the same pic: Bey and her dancers posing in yellow or pink hoodies emblazoned with a “BK” logo, reminiscent of one a student would pick up at their university. But if you’re at Beyonce’s school, you get rhinestones and glory. Bey’s outfit also included nude, fishnet tights, the tiniest Daisy Dukes, and fringed, holographic boots. This wasn’t for a day spent studying at the library!

Partway through the show, Bey changed gears and went fully regal. She strutted the stage, while her band still stayed in college gear, wearing a series of bejeweled bodysuits and head pieces. It was unlike anything else we’ve ever seen the Lemonade goddess wear in the past! Another amazing look? A latex bodysuit connected to thigh-high latex suits by garters. It’s hard to keep your eyes off her!

To see each and every one of Beyonce’s absolutely gorgeous looks from her 2018 Coachella performance, scroll through our gallery above.