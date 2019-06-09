Stunning Dresses At The Tony Awards: Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez & More

Broadway’s biggest night brings so many incredible red carpet looks. From Lupita Nyong’o’s body-hugging floral masterpiece, to Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen’s gorgeous gowns, these are the best Tony Awards dresses of all-time!

Every year, the stars descend upon New York City to honor the very best in theater at the Tony Awards. Over the years, so many celebrities have stunned on the red carpet in gorgeous looks. Lupita Nyong’o, 36, graced us all with her beauty in 2016 at the Tony Awards in her off-the-shoulder white, yellow, red, and blue Hugo Boss dress. The gown gorgeously hugged her curves and featured a small, but still there, trail behind her.

The year before, in 2015, Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked radiant in a blue and gold gown from Valentino. The dress featured stunning gold embellishment, and the singer paired her gown with a deep red lip. Before Lupita wowed us with her floral gown, the year prior, Elisabeth Moss, 36, and Vanessa Hudgens, 30, donned gorgeous floral gowns for the ceremony.

Another one of our faves was Saoirse Ronan’s light pink Stella McCartney dress at the 2016 Tony Awards. The Lady Bird actress, 25, rocked the minimal, but stunning design on the carpet with minimal accessories to keep the focus on her beautiful dress. Last year, in 2018, Ming-Na Wen, 55, wore a show-stopping red ruffle gown from Mark Zunino that we were obsessed with. The dress featured cutouts on her chest, and had elegant layers of ruffle.

This year, the Tony Awards will be hosted by late-night television show host James Corden, 40. The star also hosted the awards in 2016, when Hamilton swept many of its categories. We can’t wait to see who takes home a Tony this year!

Other stars who’ve stunned on the Tony Awards red carpet include Chrissy Teigen, 33, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 34, Candice Swanepoel, 30, and more. Chrissy sizzled in a strapless white gown with gold detailing at the 2017 Tonys. Mary wowed in a semi-sheer gown at the 2016 show, and Candice turned up the heat in a strapless sheer gown that showed off her model legs in 2017. Take a look at more of the best Tony Awards dresses of all-time in our gallery now!