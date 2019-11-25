Stocking Stuffers: Over 30 Presents That Are Perfect Add-Ons To Any Gift

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner & if you haven’t already shopped for presents, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers that make as great gifts or add-ons!

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to seriously crack down on your shopping lists and to help you get a head start, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. From makeup to jewelry, there’s something for everyone on your list which you can see when you click through the gallery above! There are all different types of stocking stuffers you can give this holiday season – whether it’s a skincare kit or just a pretty piece of jewelry.

One of our favorite stocking stuffers is the L’OCCITANE Holiday Almond Ornament which already comes in a gorgeous holiday ornament wrapping, so you don’t have to create extra work for yourself, and it includes three almond gifts – Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate, and Almond Delicious Hands. Another amazing option for a pre-wrapped gift that doesn’t need any attention is the BEAUTYBLENDER The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials. This eight-piece set of beautyblender essentials contains four blenders & four gemstone-shaped cleansers in limited-edition shades.

As for some fun options that are unexpected, the JENNY-BIRD Mithras Ring is absolutely gorgeous. It’s a 14K gold-dipped brass ring with a high polish finish and makes the perfect gift to give this season.

A practical gift that’s also super exciting to get is the Conair ExtremeSteam Handheld Garment Steamer. This handheld steamer is lightweight and fast, plus it has an anti-calcification filter and two heat settings for high/low steam.

No matter what type of gift you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone on your list which you can see when you click through the gallery above!