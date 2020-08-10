7 Of The Best High Waisted Jean Shorts For Women

One trend that never goes out of style is without a doubt high waisted jean shorts & we rounded up all of the best pairs for women that you can shop for right here!

Summer is all about sundresses and shorts and high waisted jean shorts are one of the hottest trends. Whether you like ripped shorts, white denim, light wash, or dark wash, the possibilities are endless when it comes to womens high waisted jean shorts, which is why we pulled together a list of our favorite pairs which you can shop for below!

1. Levi’s 501 Original Womens Shorts

Levi’s is such a classic denim brand and their jean shorts never disappoint. We absolutely love this pair of womens high waisted jean shorts which come in six different washes. The shorts have a concealed button fly and are frayed at the hems, making these bottoms effortless and easy to style. $50, levi.com

2. Gap High Rise Cheeky Denim Shorts with Raw Hem

We are loving these high waisted jean shorts for women, which come in two different washes and have the perfect amount of stretch. The cheeky shorts have a button fly and raw frayed hems that makes these classic denim shorts bit edgy. $55, gap.com

3. Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Recycled Levi’s Cheeky Denim Short

These vintage-inspired womens high waisted jean shorts are going to be your new best friend! They’re upcycled from classic Levi’s shorts and are cheeky. Even better, they come in two different washes and have a lived-in feel that makes them easy to throw on and super comfortable to wear all day long. $59, urbanoutfitters.com

4. Forever 21 Denim Cuffed Paperbag Shorts

For a fun twist on the high waisted jean short look, these paperbag shorts are your best bet. With an elastic waist, these dark wash denim shorts fit comfortably and are extra flattering. Around the waist is a button fly which is concealed with a denim bow belt, making these cuffed shorts a bit fancier. $25, forever21.com

5. luvamia Ripped Denim Shorts

You can’t go wrong with these womens high waisted jean shorts which are available in a whopping 19 different styles. The effortless loose fit of these shorts makes them perfect for every day, plus, the distressed front panels give these shorts a grungy edge. $28, amazon.com

6. Billabong Drift Away Denim Short

Perfect for a day at the beach, these high waisted jean shorts for women come in two different washes – light and white. The distressed pockets make these shorts unique, while the frayed hems are flattering on the thigh. Pair them with a cotton T-shirt or a swimsuit and you are good to go! $50, amazon.com

7. Free People Sofia Shorts

A pair of white high waisted jean shorts for women is a wardrobe staple. It’s a fun twist on the classic blue denim look and they can be styled a million different ways. We especially love this pair from Free People which are fitted and have distressed hems on the front. The hem of the shorts is a perfectly straight line, which gives these bottoms a clean finish. You will never want to take them off! $50, amazon.com