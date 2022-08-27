Ben Barnes’ Girlfriend History: Meet The Women The ‘Shadow & Bones’ Star Has Dated

Ben Barnes took his career to the next level by landing the role of of General Aleksander Kirigan in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone. Based on two book series (Shadow and Bone; Six of Crows) by American author Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy show just wrapped its second season and is expected to debut in 2023. The 41-year-old British heartthrob’s trajectory appears unstoppable now as he is also known for starring in The Chronicles of Narnia as Prince Caspian, Westworld as Logan, and The Punisher as Jigsaw.

With Hollywood knocking at his door on the regular, it’s no surprise Ben has also garnered the attention of many a female. However, the handsome gent is very private about his love life, keeping fans guessing who he will be his next date for the red carpet. In a rare statement about romance, he mentioned the one person who has tried to steer him on the right path. “My mother is a relationship counselor and I learned a lot about love from her,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2015. “Love is something that comes out of a mutual trust with your partner. Shared goals, humor, the excitement when your hands touch.”

While the star continues to remain tight lipped about the ladies in his life, we will take a deep dive into the Hollywood starlets that have been linked with Ben. Keep reading to find out all about the A-listers who have reportedly stolen his heart, below.

Tamsin Egerton

Back in 2009, Ben was linked to 33-year-old English rose Tamsin Egerton, who is best known for playing Guinevere in the 2011 television series Camelot. The rumors of a love connection all began when they were spotted ahnging out Down Under together. “Tamsin hooked up with Ben a couple of times and there was a lot of talk about how close they were,” the DailyMail reported at the time. However, the gorgeous actress denied there was anything going on between the pair, adding, “I tried to set him up with one of my friends once but he wouldn’t bite.”

Felicity Jones

Another fellow Brit reportedly caught Ben’s eye when he was linked to Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alum was snapped with Ben in 2014 at the Britannia Awards, causing a commotion amongst fans, as they shipped the young pair incessantly. With another sighting together in Los Angeles, rumors about a romance grew. However, the gossip soon fizzled out, as that was the last time Ben and Felicity were seen together.

Julianne Hough

Just two months after the Dancing With the Stars champion officially filed for divorce from her ex Brooks Laich in 2020, Julianne Hough was spotting on what appeared to be a romantic outing with Ben, as they were snapped grabbing ice cream together in Venice, CA. Although neither addressed the dating rumors at the, it’s believed the pair had been friends for some time. Ben and Julianne have since reportedly gone their separate ways.