Ariel Winter’s Gorgeous Makeover: See Her Evolution From Modern Family Kid Star To Flame-Haired Siren

Ariel Winter has had a major fashion evolution since she started out in the spotlight 10 years ago. The star began on ‘Modern Family’ with a notably younger and cuter style. Now, in 2019, Ariel has found a more grown-up look that suits her.

Ariel Winter, 21, has had to grow up in the public eye since Modern Family debuted in 2009. The star, who was only 11 years old when she was put into the spotlight, has had some major life adjustments along the way. One of her most visible transformations has been her style, which of course, has changed as she went from a fresh-faced pre-teen to a fully grown adult woman. Ariel’s style has aged with her as she’s grown up in the last decade, and we’ve loved following along to witness her style evolution.

One of Ariel’s earliest looks was this black-and-white dress at The Last Song premiere on March 25, 2010. At the time, the star was only 12 years old. She confidently posed on the carpet in her age-appropriate outfit, which she styled with a necklace and hot pink lip gloss. Ariel wore her dark hair down, and looked happy to be at the red carpet for Miley Cyrus’, 26, movie with Liam Hemsworth, 29. The dress was a cute choice for the movie premiere, and suited the young star well at the time.

Through the years, Ariel has chosen to rock a lot of skintight outfits that show off her curves. At the latest Disney Upfronts Presentation on May 14, 2019, Ariel wore an all-black ensemble. She looked business professional, but she included her now skin-baring signature style with a crop top and high-waisted pants. She covered her arms with a jacket, and showed off her new beautiful red hair. Ariel placed a bow around her neck for an added touch of accessorizing. Ariel dyed her hair the bright hue as she’s in-between filming for Modern Family – once filming starts up again, she’ll have to go back to her dark hair color.

Be sure to check out the gallery above to see Ariel’s style transformation through the last 10 years! We can’t to see how she’ll continue to grow and switch up her fashion.