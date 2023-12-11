Are Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale Still Friends? Fans Speculate if Austin Butler Had an Impact

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale became close friends before they worked together on High School Musical. Although their on-screen characters weren’t amicable, they developed a long-lasting friendship off-screen. However, Ashley wasn’t seen at Vanessa’s 2023 wedding, and fans are speculating whether Vanessa’s breakup from ex Austin Butler had an impact on her and Ashley’s bond.

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Still Friends?

In 2017, Ashley and Vanessa sang their first duet together for Ashley’s YouTube channel. They beautifully harmonized Elle King’s hit single “Exes & Oh’s.” As of 2023, the clip has garnered over 40 million views. Fans loved seeing the dynamic duo reunite and show off their impressive voices. However, many are concerned after Ashley didn’t attend Vanessa’s wedding to husband Cole Tucker.

Vanessa and Cole reportedly tied the knot in Mexico on December 2, and her other HSM co-stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel attended the event. However, Ashley was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the “Headstrong” artist was in California and attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards on December 5.

Many social media users inquired whether or not Ashley was invited to the seaside ceremony. In response to Vanessa’s Instagram post announcing, “She’s a wife now,” one commenter asked, “Is Ashley and you still friends? [sic].”

Although several assumed that Ashley and Vanessa were “not” friends anymore, others defended them. One pointed out, “They prob drifted apart cuz that’s natural [sic].” However, another claimed, “Ashley took her ex’s side! They are not friends.”

Speculation over Ashley’s friendship with Austin has continued ever since the Elvis star split from Vanessa, which multiple outlets reported in early 2020. Neither the Gimme Shelter actress nor the Carrie Diaries alum publicly addressed their breakup. However, Austin gave Vanessa a shout-out in 2022 after revealing that his former girlfriend was the one who encouraged him to audition for the role of Elvis Presley.

What Have Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Said About Each Other?

Despite the fact that Ashley’s two friends ended their romantic relationship in early 2020, she and Vanessa proved that their friendship was still going strong. In July of that year, Vanessa publicly gushed over her “OG bestie” in an Instagram birthday tribute for Ashley.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale,” the Tick, Tick … Boom star captioned her post. “Ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho. We met on a commercial audition and our friendship took off. Next to high school musical, to touring the world, to shopping ALOT, to basketball games and a lot of rose [sic]. Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses. Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life. “I love u ash. Always n forever happy birthday bby [sic].”

In response to the post, Ashley thanked Vanessa by commenting, “I love you, best friend.”

One year prior, the “He Said, She Said” pop singer described her and the “Sneakernight” artist’s friendship during an interview with Us Weekly.

“We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” Ashley explained in 2019. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star also recalled how she and Vanessa officially met on the set of a commercial they filmed.

“We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on, we were super close,” Ashley noted. “So, people don’t really — I think some people know that, but they think it was that [HSM] movie that brought us together, and it really wasn’t.”

Are Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler Still Friends?

It appears that Austin and Ashley have maintained their years-long friendship. In March 2023, Ashley revealed to Us Weekly that her Sharpie’s Fabulous Adventure co-star managed to stay in touch with her and her daughter, Jupiter, despite his “crazy schedule.”

The “It’s Alright, It’s OK” singer has also shared adorable snaps of her and Austin over the years, proving that they’re still close buddies.