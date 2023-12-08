‘High School Musical’ Stars Monique Coleman & Lucas Grabeel Support Vanessa Hudgens at Her Wedding

Image Credit: Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Everyone was all in this together at Vanessa Hudgens’ wedding to husband Cole Tucker! The newly minted bride reunited with her High School Musical co-stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, who shared photos from the beachside event to social media.

Vanessa, 34, looked stunning in a sleek, white flowing wedding gown in pictures shared by Monique, 43, via Instagram on December 7. Both actresses posed for the camera by the sea, and Monique slayed in a black two-piece ensemble. Later on, it appeared Monique changed into a sparkling bandeau with a matching slit skirt. For Lucas’ part, the 39-year-old actor wore a dark blue button-down shirt with a black blazer for the event.

“Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck. Your love is the stuff of fairytales,” Monique captioned her Instagram reel post, while Lucas shared her post via his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congrats Vanessa! Thanks for sharing Mo! Love you both so much! What a special trip.”

Last weekend, Vanessa and Cole, 27, exchanged vows in Tulum, Mexico, three years after the newlyweds started dating in 2020. Their love story is a fan-favorite, as fans found out that they met via a Zoom meditation group, the Disney Channel alum previously revealed.

Although they’re happily married now, Vanessa noted in the past that she wasn’t in a rush to tie the knot with Cole. During her interview with Nylon in 2022, the “Sneakernight” singer pointed out that she wasn’t “panicked” anymore about the timeline she had between getting married and having children.

“I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK. So we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,’” she explained. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it

Vanessa met Cole several months after her breakup from ex-boyfriend Austin Butler was revealed. The former couple dated for nearly a full decade before calling it quits. The Elvis star, 32, has since moved on with girlfriend Kaia Gerber, and while Vanessa has not publicly commented on her split from Austin, he was nudged to credit the Gimme Shelter actress for encouraging him to audition for the role of Elvis Presley.

“I was with my partner at the time,” Austin told The Los Angeles Times in January of this year. “We’d been together for so long, and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment [about me playing Elvis], and so, I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”