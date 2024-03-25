Anne Hathaway’s Health: Her Miscarriage Revelation, Past Alcohol Habits & More

Anne Hathaway is one of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. She established herself as a mainstream actress in the early 2000s, from starring in The Princess Diaries to The Devil Wears Prada. Later in her career, Anne took on other roles that brought her multiple accolades, such as Les Misérables. Now that the world has seen her on-screen talent, the Oscar winner gave fans a candid glimpse into her personal life and health in a new interview.

Among Anne’s biggest revelations in her March 2024 Vanity Fair cover story were that she suffered a miscarriage and that she felt the need to give up drinking alcohol. Learn what else Anne revealed about her health below.

Anne Hathaway Had a Miscarriage

In 2019, Anne shared an Instagram post dedicated to women who were managing infertility. Her caption at the time read, “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.” During her 2024 Vanity Fair interview, the New York City native addressed the message.

“Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone,” she said.

Anne then recalled the miscarriage she had in 2015. That year, she was starring in the off-Broadway one-woman play, Grounded, playing a character whose fighter pilot career was impacted by an unplanned pregnancy.

“The first time, it didn’t work out for me,” Anne said. “I was doing a play, and I had to give birth onstage every night. It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. … It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

Anne only told her inner circle of what she went through. Telling the publication she “had to keep it real otherwise,” the Ella Enchanted star added, “So, when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you, and I’m with you.'”

Anne Hathaway Quit Drinking Alcohol

Elsewhere in Anne’s 2024 interview, she explained the reason why she decided to avoid drinking as part of a new direction that she took with health.

“I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she pointed out. “My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow. The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks—but without the hangover.”

The Brokeback Mountain actress also acknowledged that she prioritizes her mental health, noting that “a lot of [her] lifestyle choices” were intended for her own mentality.

How Is Anne Hathaway Doing Today?

Anne has balanced her physical and mental health by abstaining from alcohol and only occasionally using social media. As for how she recovered from the difficult miscarriage she experienced in 2015, Anne spoke with other women who went through the same ordeal. From this, the New York University alum learned that she wasn’t the only one who had to deal with a miscarriage.

Anne went on to welcome her sons, Jonathan and Jack, with husband Adam Shulman.