Anne Hathaway’s Kids: Everything to Know About Her 2 Rarely Seen Sons

Anne Hathaway, 41, is known to the world as an incredible actress, but she’s also a devoted mom of two! The brunette beauty has managed to keep her personal life as private as possible, especially when it comes to her sons, Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3, who she shares with husband Adam Shulman. “It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health – I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me,” she recently told PORTER about why she keeps her family out of the public eye.

“My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives,” she continued. “It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself.”

Find out more about Anne’s sons below.

Jonathan

Jonathan is Anne and Adam’s oldest son. He was born on March 24, 2016, four years after his parents were married. Anne has previously revealed she calls him Johnny and once said it was easy staying at home with him during the COVID-19 pandemic. He “believes everything we tell him, and that’s adorable as well as very useful,” she said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021. She also said that his gullible nature helped when he didn’t want to share with his little brother, Jack, around the holidays. She told him Santa was watching his every move and described the tactic as “so powerful.”

Jack

Although Anne and Adam’s youngest son, Jack’s birthday hasn’t been publicly revealed, she reportedly announced his arrival to someone at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020. “This is him,” she reportedly said while showing someone a photo of her newborn at the event. “Oh, he’s so cute!” the onlooker apparently responded.

Anne went on to reveal Jack’s name during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2020. “Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he’s all over that performance,” she told the hosts while discussing the film.

She also gushed over how well Jonathan and Jack got along. “Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” she said.