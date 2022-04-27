Anna Wintour’s Husband: Everything To Know About Shelby Bryan, Plus Her Marriage To David Shaffer

Anna Wintour has been married twice: first to David Shaffer and then to Shelby Bryan. Learn important details about the Vogue editor's marriages.

By:
April 27, 2022 1:23AM EDT
Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan
View gallery
Anna Wintour Street style, Fall Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Feb 2020
Anna Wintour Plaza Suite Broadway Opening, Hudson Theatre, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2022
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour is legendary for her career as editor-in-chief at Vogue, her enormous influence on the fashion industry, and for being the alleged inspiration for Lauren Weisberger’s larger than life character, Miranda Priestley of the bestselling book The Devil Wears Prada.  She’s been EIC at Vogue since 1988, but in 2013 she became artistic director for the magazine’s publisher Conde Nast. She’s also widely known for her amazing style sense, made instantly recognizable with her unmistakable pageboy haircut, bangs, and large sunglasses.

Anna is a mother to two children, Charles Shaffer born in 1985, and Katherine Shaffer, born in 1987, with her first husband David Shaffer. After divorcing David, Anna married Shelby Bryan, and it’s obvious that each relationship profoundly affected the influential editor‘s personal life. Here’s everything you should know about Anna’s two marriages.

David Shaffer

Anna Wintour and David Shaffer
Anna Wintour arrives with David Shaffer at the 1999 CFDA Awards in New York City on June 2, 1999. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

David Shaffer is a well-known and respected child psychiatrist in New York, and Anna and David were married in 1984. David already had two sons by his first wife, caterer Serena Bass, but that didn’t stop Anna and David from having two more — son Charles “Charlie” born 1985, and daughter Katherine “Bee” in 1987. While both excelled in their respective professions, with Anna rising the ranks at Vogue and becoming a famous pop culture icon and David doing groundbreaking work in the field of adolescent suicide prevention, their marriage only lasted 15 years and they divorced in 1999.

Still, the marriage was successful in that it produced two equally successful children. Bee graduated from Columbia University in 2009 and married director Francesco Carrozzini, (who happens to be the son of Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani) in July of 2018. Physician Son Charlie graduated from the University of Oxford and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and has since welcomed two daughters with wife Elizabeth Shaffer. Bee had a baby boy in 2021, which makes Anna a grandmother three times over!

Shelby Bryan

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan
Anna Wintour appears with Shelby Bryan at the Frick Museum in New York City on February 6, 2003. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Anna started dating business executive, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist Shelby Bryan in 1999, with some reports saying that their relationship ended her marriage to David and that Shelby was married to Katherine Bryan at the time. Shelby and Katherine divorced in 2001, two years after Anna and David divorced, and Anna and Shelby got married in 2004. From that point, Shelby became a fixture by Anna’s side, all the way through 2020.  The renowned investor, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and Anna finally split in October of that year, with a source telling Page Six that they’d actually been apart for a while. “It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together,” said the source.

 

 

More From Our Partners

ad