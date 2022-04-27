Anna Wintour’s Husband: Everything To Know About Shelby Bryan, Plus Her Marriage To David Shaffer

Anna Wintour is legendary for her career as editor-in-chief at Vogue, her enormous influence on the fashion industry, and for being the alleged inspiration for Lauren Weisberger’s larger than life character, Miranda Priestley of the bestselling book The Devil Wears Prada. She’s been EIC at Vogue since 1988, but in 2013 she became artistic director for the magazine’s publisher Conde Nast. She’s also widely known for her amazing style sense, made instantly recognizable with her unmistakable pageboy haircut, bangs, and large sunglasses.

Anna is a mother to two children, Charles Shaffer born in 1985, and Katherine Shaffer, born in 1987, with her first husband David Shaffer. After divorcing David, Anna married Shelby Bryan, and it’s obvious that each relationship profoundly affected the influential editor‘s personal life. Here’s everything you should know about Anna’s two marriages.

David Shaffer

David Shaffer is a well-known and respected child psychiatrist in New York, and Anna and David were married in 1984. David already had two sons by his first wife, caterer Serena Bass, but that didn’t stop Anna and David from having two more — son Charles “Charlie” born 1985, and daughter Katherine “Bee” in 1987. While both excelled in their respective professions, with Anna rising the ranks at Vogue and becoming a famous pop culture icon and David doing groundbreaking work in the field of adolescent suicide prevention, their marriage only lasted 15 years and they divorced in 1999.

Still, the marriage was successful in that it produced two equally successful children. Bee graduated from Columbia University in 2009 and married director Francesco Carrozzini, (who happens to be the son of Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani) in July of 2018. Physician Son Charlie graduated from the University of Oxford and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and has since welcomed two daughters with wife Elizabeth Shaffer. Bee had a baby boy in 2021, which makes Anna a grandmother three times over!

Shelby Bryan

Anna started dating business executive, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist Shelby Bryan in 1999, with some reports saying that their relationship ended her marriage to David and that Shelby was married to Katherine Bryan at the time. Shelby and Katherine divorced in 2001, two years after Anna and David divorced, and Anna and Shelby got married in 2004. From that point, Shelby became a fixture by Anna’s side, all the way through 2020. The renowned investor, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and Anna finally split in October of that year, with a source telling Page Six that they’d actually been apart for a while. “It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together,” said the source.