Is Beyonce On Anna Wintour’s Last Cover As Editor In Chief Of ‘Vogue’? Retirement Rumors Swirl

As rumors continue to swirl that ‘Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour is retiring, there’s also buzz that Beyonce will be the last fierce female she puts on the cover before her reported exit! AND, it’s one important issue… Here’s what we know!

Beyonce, 36, will reportedly grace the cover of the coveted and very prestigious September issue of Vogue, fashion sources tell Page Six. Celebrity photographer, Tyler Mitchell, will reportedly shoot what is rumored to be Anna Wintour‘s last cover as editor in chief of the iconic magazine. Although Vogue‘s publisher, Condé Nast continues to vehemently deny rumors that Wintour will leave the mag for good some time in 2018, the speculation hasn’t slowed down. And, hey, she goes out with queen Bey on the September issue, that would be quite the exit.

Beyonce is no stranger to the pages of Vogue. The singer was on the cover of the September issue in 2015, and has been on the cover of other Vogue issues in 2009 and 2013. Bey’s 2015 cover, shot by famed fashion photog to the stars, Mario Testino , was not accompanied by an interview. Therefore, this could be a great time for Bey to speak up after the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in 2017. Beyonce nor Vogue has commented on or confirmed the cover rumors.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Wintour would leave the magazine after serving as editor in chief for 30 years. “Numerous industry sources have insisted in recent weeks that Wintour is indeed set to leave her 30-year post as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, with the reveal of a soft exit thought to be coming after the all-important September issue,” our sister site, WWD reported in early July.

The September issue is labeled as a crucial time when the seasons change from spring/summer to fall/winter. It is a time for magazines to peak first on the hottest trends and re-invent themselves for a new season. It’s also a vital time for women, as they tend to feel like September is a fresh start for a new season. So, Bey, you’ve got our vote!