Andy Garcia’s Wife Marivi: Everything To Know About His Spouse

Andy Garcia is an actor known for his roles in hit movies like The Godfather Part III, Father of the Bride, and Ocean’s Eleven.

He has been married to Marivi Lorido Garcia for over 40 years.

Most recently, he starred in Father of the Bride in 2022, alongside singer Gloria Estefan and more.

There are many successful actors out there, but Andy Garcia, 66, is arguably one of the iconic members of The Godfather franchise. Not only did he star in the third installment of the hit franchise, but he has acted alongside the greats from Al Pacino to Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney. When Andy is not working on the set of hit movies or palling around with the likes of Brad Pitt, he is often spotted with his loving wife, Marivi Lorido Garcia, 64. Below is everything to know about their marriage, their children, and more!

Andy Garcia’s Wife, Marivi Lorido Garcia

Andy has one of the longest marriages in Hollywood with an impressive 40 years under his belt! He and Marivi got married in 1982, when he was just 25 years old and his blushing bride was 24. Although the couple is relatively private about their love life, he recently gushed about her in a loving Instagram post on Sept. 24, 2022. “40 blessed years!”, he captioned the throwback wedding photo with the now-64-year-old.

Earlier, Andy shared a carousel of photos of a young Marivi on Feb. 14, 2021, to commemorate Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the girl that stole my heart!”, he captioned the post. And on May 10, 2020, he took to Instagram once more to share a more recent selfie of his wife with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to my queen, my lady! And to all mothers around the world!” So sweet!

What He’s Said About Marriage

It’s no secret that Andy continues to be sprung on his leading lady after four decades, after all he gushes about her as often as he can. Although he and Marivi are relatively low-key and maintain a life out of the spotlight, he has opened up about being married for many decades in the past. “It was a thunderbolt,” he told PEOPLE in June 2022. “We were very young, but she swept me off my feet. Some people know each other a while and there’s a friendship first, but when we met that night, it was very clear that this was the woman of my life.”

Despite the fact that the Oscar-nominated actor proposed to Marivi on their first date, they didn’t officially get married until seven years later. “She busts my chops saying that I proposed to all the girls that night but that’s not true!”, he joked to the outlet at the time. “Those things can happen. I didn’t want her to get away.” Although Andy posts about his beloved often, Marivi keeps her official Instagram account private.

Do Andy & Marivi Have Kids?

During their 40-year-marriage, Andy and Marivi have welcomed not one, but four children! Their three daughters include Dominik, 39, Daniella, 35, and Alessandra, 31. The couple also welcomed a son, Andrés Garcia-Lorido, 21, in 2002. The proud papa has also shared many photos of his girls via Instagram, including one for International Women’s Day on Mar. 8, 2022. “My blessings! #nationalwomansday Marivi, Dominik, Daniella, Alessandra and Violette Rose#internationalwomensday,” he captioned the post. Andy notably became a grandfather in Oct. 2021 when Daniella gave birth to her daughter. “Happy B Day to my Dani Girl!! Violette’s Mom,” he captioned a recent photo with them on Jan. 3.