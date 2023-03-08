Andy Garcia’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children From Oldest To Youngest

Andy Garcia is best known as an actor.

He has four children.

He is married to Marivi Lorido Garcia.

Andy Garcia, 66, has starred in many epic movies over the years, including The Untouchables, Internal Affairs, and The Godfather Part III, but he’s also been the loving husband of Marivi Lorido Garcia, 64, and the doting father of their four children, Dominik, 39, Daniella, 35, Alessandra, 31, and Andrés, 21. The talented star often takes to his Instagram page to share memorable moments with his family, which now also includes grandchildren, and doesn’t hold back on showing off the bond they have with each other. From special occasions to casual hangouts, the Garcias seem to spend a lot of time together.

Find out more about Andy and Marivi’s children below.

Dominik

Dominik is Andy and Marivi’s oldest child. She was born in Aug. 1983 in Miami, FL. Her parents lived in Los Angeles, CA, which is where she grew up, and she started dancing at the age of three. Dominik followed in her dad’s footsteps and became an actress. Her big acting debut was in 2005’s The Lost City, which Andy directed and starred in, and since then, she’s appeared in several film and television roles over the years. Some of them include City Island, Magic City Memoirs, Wild Card, Desolation, and Bottom of the 9th.

Dominik appeared to get married to director Michael Doneger in 2022. She shared a wedding photo of her kissing the groom to Instagram on Dec. 31, 2022 and often shares various memorable moments in her life, just like her dad and sisters.

Daniella

Daniella is Andy and Marivi’s second-born child and second daughter. She was welcomed into the world in Los Angeles in Jan. 1988 and like her sister, Dominik, she also became an actress. Some of the features she’s starred in include Just the Ticket, The Lost City, Free Ride, Blessed, Geostorm, and Rebel. Daniella married Stephen Borrello in June 2022. Their daughter, Violetta Rose Borrello, was born eight months before their wedding, on Oct. 18, 2021. The doting mom took to Instagram to announce the birth with an adorable video of the bundle of joy still at the hospital.

“When all the world is a hopeless jumble, And the raindrops tumble all around, Heaven opens a magic lane, To a place behind the sun, Just a step beyond the rain💜💜💜🌹🌹🌹Violette Rose Borrello 10•18•21 2:33pm 6lbs ~ 15oz ~ 21,” she captioned the clip. Violetta became Andy and Marivi’s first grandchild.

Alessandra

Alessandra is Andy and Marivi’s third child and daughter. She was born in Los Angeles in June 1991 and like her siblings, she appeared in her dad’s 2005 film, The Lost City. She didn’t take the acting road, however, and went a different career route when she became a model with IMG Models. The beauty often shares modeling photos of herself on Instagram and has quite a large following. She also shares snapshots of her family, including her niece Violetta, whom she referred to as her “best friend,” in a cute post published in Nov. 2021.

Andrés

Andrés is Andy and Marivi’s fourth child and only son. He was born in Los Angeles in Jan. 2002 and also appeared in The Lost City with his dad and sisters. He chose a career in the entertainment world but instead of acting or modeling, he pursued a music career and is thriving as a DJ. As a DJ, Andrés often promotes his work, which he calls Mr. Bones Music, on Instagram. He also shares moments with family and friends on his page and appears to live a pretty entertaining and active life.