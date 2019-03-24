‘American Idol’ Runner-Ups: What Happened To All Of The Show’s 2nd Place Finishers?

Coming in second place in a national singing competition like ‘American Idol’ is no easy feat — but what happened to all the runner-ups over the years? Here’s an update on all 16 of them!

Only ONE person can win American Idol each season, and these 16 people JUST missed the mark! For every Idol winner, there’s, of course, a runner-up, and while many have faded away from the spotlight, others have continued successful careers of their own. One of the most notable Idol runner-ups is Katharine McPhee, who lost out to Taylor Hicks on the singing competition. Not only has Katharine pursued her music career in the years since the show, but she’s also taken on plenty of roles as an actress, as well. Katharine starred in the short-lived, but beloved, show, Smash, and even had a stint as the lead in Waitress on Broadway. Plus, of course, she’s known to make headlines for her romance with David Foster, who’s 35 years her senior! The two got engaged in July 2018.

Another successful second place finisher is Adam Lambert. He’s also been consistently working on a solo career since finishing in second place on Idol, but he most notably has teamed up with the hit rock band, Queen, to tour all over the world. Adam has sang lead vocals while touring with the band under the name Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011. Then, there’s Lauren Alaina, who’s made quite a name for herself in country music! Although it took her SIX years to put out a second album after competing on Idol, Lauren has remained a constant fixture in the country music community, and was awarded New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2018.

