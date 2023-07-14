Amanza Smith’s Health: Her Cancer Scare & How The ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Is Doing Now

Amanza Smith is a realtor on ‘Selling Sunset,’ who has battled osteomyelitis and had a benign biopsy to treat cancer.

Amanza revealed her cancer scare back in May 2023 and underwent surgery for osteomyelitis in June 2023.

The reality star returned home after a month-long hospital stay earlier in July.

Amanza Smith has been very open with her fans about her recent health struggles. She opened up about undergoing a benign biopsy for cancer in May 2023, and she recently opened up about getting to leave the hospital after undergoing surgery on her bones in June. While recovering, she often shared updates from her bed and posted photos to show how she wished she was spending her summer.

At the beginning of July, Amanza, 47, revealed that she had finally returned home after a month-long hospital stay. While she’s still been prescribed plenty of bed rest, she has admitted that she’s “on the mend,” and she’s hoping to make a full recovery soon. Find out more about the Selling Sunset star’s health here.

Amanza Smith Diagnosed With Osteomyelitis

Amanza was first diagnosed with osteomyelitis back in June 2023. The star revealed that she’d first thought that she had a “slipped disc” in her back when she was experiencing “excruciating pain,” in an Instagram post. She revealed that she went to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and they tested her blood for the infection, informing her that it was osteomyelitis.

After first revealing that she had been diagnosed, Amanza revealed that she was undergoing surgery to treat the infection in June. “I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotics that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously,” she said in a Story.

Besides the infection, the Selling Sunset star also revealed that she underwent a biopsy for cancer in an Instagram post on May 22, 2023. Thankfully, she was cancer-free. “I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever!” she wrote. “The results of my biopsy were benign! I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!”

What Is Osteomyelitis?

Osteomyelitis is an infection in the bones that travels from the bloodstream or tissue. Symptoms of it include pain in the infected area, fever, fatigue, swelling, and redness, according to the Mayo Clinic. The infection can be caused by injuries, surgeries, or can enter via the bloodstream. Sometimes factors like cancer treatment, diabetes, and other conditions can contribute to osteomyelitis.

How Long Has Amanza Been Sick?

While it’s not clear when Amanza first started experiencing symptoms of osteomyelitis, she revealed that she’d been receiving intravenous treatment for the infection for 10 days on June 11. That same day she went in for her first surgery. She still occasionally gave fans updates, sharing thoughts and feelings on her Instagram from her hospital bed. She revealed that she’d be undergoing another surgery on June 16. “Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” she wrote, while admitting that she was confident that she’d make a full recovery.

A few days after the second surgery, Amanza revealed that she was still in a “great deal of pain” in an Instagram post on June 18. Towards the end of that month, she shared that she was able to walk to the restroom with the help of a walker in a video, and revealed she was hoping to return home soon.

How Is Amanza Doing Today?

While Amanza is still healing, she did hit a huge milestone on July 5. She revealed that she was finally home after a month-long stay at the hospital. She revealed that she was “on the mend” in a selfie taken at home and a new update. “Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks,” she wrote, per People.

Despite finally getting to go home, Amanza is still resting up and getting her strength back. She’s still shared health updates with fans on social media, and she’s even posted a few throwback photos, including one of her on a beach, showing she wished she was soaking in the sun instead of recovering.