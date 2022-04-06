‘Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Gets ‘Invincible’ Tattoo On Her Face: Photo

After ‘going hard’ in the tattooist chair, Amanza Smith walked out with brand new ink on her face, and it reminds the world just how ‘invincible’ she really is.

If Amanza Smith ever feels like she can’t take on the challenges that come her way, all the Selling Sunset star has to do is look in the mirror. Amanza, 45, shared a video of her getting the ink done on her Instagram on Tuesday (Apr. 5). “Go hard or go home. Yes technically it’s a fave tattoo,” she captioned the video of tattoo artist Zara Ilana Solava of Fine Line Tattoos applying the design. Amanza had the word “Invincible” written under her jawline. “You can see it only when I look way up, though!” she added. “I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy!”

This wasn’t Amanza’s first tattoo. Along with the “Invincible” ink video, the Selling Sunset star shared snaps of all her minimalist designs, including the word “mom” between her thumb and index finger, the letters “P R” and “A Y” on the side of her hands, which form the word “PRAY” when they come together. She also has arrows on her forearms and a star-like design inside her ear.

The newest addition to her body of tattoos earned praise and love from her fans. “That’s ma gurl,” commented Tina Louise on the IG post. “You’re the coolest human I know,” added Amanza’s Sunset costar, Emma Hernan. Ben Baller remarked, “WOWOWOWW. NOW I GOTTA STEP UP! Wow.” Ambyr Childers also wrote, “you’re gonna have to go with me to get one!!” “I’ll show u my new one when I see u!” wrote Chrishell Stause. “didn’t commit this much tho. Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo.”

It’s time to add Amanza to the growing list of celebrities with face tattoos. Post Malone, Migos, Chris Brown, Amber Rose, and Kat Von D sport ink above the neckline. However, the trend might be dying out. Amanda Bynes, who famously got a heart tattoo on her cheek, recently revealed that she’s getting the design removed. She gave an update on the removal process on Mar. 10 in a wordless video. Whether or not this is a sea change when it comes to celeb ink (or her marking her freedom from her conservatorship) remains to be seen.