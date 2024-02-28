Adele’s Health: Everything to Know About the Illnesses She’s Battled Over the Years

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Even a woman as powerful as Adele isn’t immune to health issues. Early in her career, the Grammy Award-winning singer, 35, had to undergo vocal cord surgery which affected her tour. Over a decade later, Adele revealed that she suffers from sciatica during one of her Las Vegas residency shows in 2023. Then, in February 2024, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer announced she was postponing her residency shows in March 2024 because of health issues, though she didn’t clarify the sickness she’s dealing with.

Keep reading to learn about Adele’s health.

Adele Diagnosed with Sciatica

Adele’s battle with sciatica could be the reason why she’s postponing her concerts in Las Vegas for the month of March. The “Hello” singer revealed at her residency in August 2023 that she suffers from the condition and had a recent sciatica attack that caused her to fall. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” she said, seemingly referencing a security team who was able to assist her. Adele also sat down during the residency show to “rest my sciatica.”

Adele has not specified how long she’s suffered from sciatica.

What Is Sciatica?

Sciatica is a painful condition that can cause pain in the back or leg area, typically caused when a nerve root in the lumbar spine is compressed per the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Symptoms include the feeling of a bad leg cramp, which could cause pain when you move sneeze, or cough. Sciatica is most common in people ages 30 to 50. Adele is 35.

Adele’s Vocal Cord Issues

Adele has also experienced issues with her vocal cords, which is not uncommon for professional singers. In 2011, Adele got surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital for a vocal cord hemorrhage. She had to cancel the remaining dates on her US and UK tours to recover. “Thank you for all your positive thoughts and get well wishes,” Adele posted on her official blog at the time, according to Capital FM. “I’m doing really well, on the mend, super happy, relaxed and very positive with it all. The operation was a success and I’m just chilling out now until I get the all clear from my doctors,” she added.

Six years after her surgery, Adele damaged her vocal cords again and was forced to cancel the final two shows of her European tour at London’s Wembley Stadium for her album 25. “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote in a social media statement on June 30, 2017. “I had to push a lot harder than I normally do… it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. On medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.”

How Is Adele Doing Today?

Adele is still dealing with health issues that forced her to postpone her Las Vegas residency shows in March 2024. She revealed the news in a statement on February 27, though she didn’t share the exact health issues that she’s dealing with.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the “Easy On Me” singer told her fans. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”