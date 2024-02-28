 Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Amidst Health Issues – Hollywood Life

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Amidst Health Issues: ‘I Have No Choice’

Adele apologized for the 'inconvenience' after informing her fans that all dates on her Las Vegas residency through March are postponed.

February 28, 2024 9:04AM EST
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency as she deals with health issues. The “Hello” singer, 35, released a statement via Instagram on February 27 telling her fans that she’s postponing her next five Weekends with Adele events on medical advice from her doctors. “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she began her statement.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice,” Adele continued. “And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

The Grammy Award winner said that her ten shows in March will take place on “a later date” and that fans will get the information soon. In her caption, Adele reiterated her apology to her fans, writing, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x.”

Adele kicked off her residency at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in November 2022. She had to delay the start of her residency in January 2022 because of COVID-19. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said through tears in a video filmed the day before her show was set to start. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele performed her first show for her residency on November 18, 2022, and she was in tears during the big concert moment. She wrapped up the first leg of her residency in March 2023, but she did a second leg that finished in November 2023. Adele decided to give more to her fans by extending her shows in Sin City after leg 2. Her final date for her Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled for June 15.

In addition, the “Easy on Me” singer recently announced that she’s performing several shows in Munich, Germany in August. “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” she wrote on Instagram when she shared the big news. “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

