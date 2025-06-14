Melissa Hortman & John Hoffman Shootings: Updates on Case

Image Credit: Getty Images

Two Democratic lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were shot overnight in separate locations between the evening of Friday, June 13, and the morning of Saturday, June 14. As the details about their case come to light, read on to learn what happened to them and more about the suspect.

Who Is Melissa Hortman?

Hortman, 55, was the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives. She represented District 34B in Minnesota and was a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL).

Apart from her political career, Hortman was a mother of two children and was married to her husband, Mark Hortman.

Who Is John Hoffman?

Hoffman was a 60-year-old member of the Minnesota Senate. Like Hortman, Hoffman was a part of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), and he represented District 34.

Hortman & Hoffman Shooting Details

Hortman and Hoffman were shot in separate locations in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in what appears to be a related incident, per Fox 9. Their respective spouses were shot as well, according to multiple outlets.

I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them. We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed via X that he “activated the State Emergency Operations Center” and that “local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon,” Walz added.

A shelter-in-place has been issued in Brooklyn Park, and local police have informed residents to not answer their door for any police officer unless there are two officers together or to call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at their door.

Walz confirmed that Hortman and her husband were dead and that Hoffman and his wife were wounded.

Who Shot Hortman & Hoffman?

The identity of the suspect has not been identified yet. The only known details about the shooter is that he impersonated a police officer, and, according to Fox 9, the suspect is a white male with brown hair, wearing black body armor, a blue shirt and blue pants. He is considered armed and dangerous.