Did Pedro Pascal Leave ‘The Last of Us’? Find Out

Image Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal has become synonymous with Joel Miller, the rugged and complex survivor at the heart of HBO’s The Last of Us. But with Season 2 now underway—and fans of the video game already bracing for what’s to come—questions are swirling: Is Pedro Pascal leaving the show?

In The Last of Us Part II, Joel’s shocking fate sets off a major narrative shift. And while the HBO series has stayed mostly faithful to the games, viewers are eager to know whether the show will follow that same heartbreaking path, and what it means for Pascal’s future on screen.

Here’s what we know so far about Pedro Pascal’s status on The Last of Us. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Does Joel Die in The Last of Us Season 2?

Yes, in Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, Joel’s story closely mirrors the events of the video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II. He is killed early in the season by Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever), a new character seeking revenge for her father’s death—a surgeon Joel killed in Season 1 to save Ellie.

The series stays true to the game’s shocking twist. In Episode 2, Abby crosses paths with Joel after he saves her from a horde of infected. She leads him and Dina (played by Isabela Merced) to a remote lodge, where the remaining Fireflies are hiding. Once there, Abby shoots Joel in the leg and brutally beats him. When Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey) arrives, she’s forced to watch as Abby delivers the final blow, stabbing Joel in the neck and killing him.

Is Pedro Pascal Leaving The Last of Us?

While Joel’s death means Pascal’s main role in the series ends in the present timeline, Pascal will continue to appear in The Last of Us through flashbacks and memories, just as Joel does in the video game. Showrunners have confirmed that Pascal remains a part of the series for Season 2, though in a more limited, non-linear capacity.

“If we’ve done our jobs right, you’ll feel Joel there a lot,” showrunner Craig Mazin told Entertainment Weekly.

Why Does Joel Die in The Last of Us Game?

Joel’s death in The Last of Us Part II is a result of his actions at the end of the first game, where he killed Abby’s father to save Ellie. Abby seeks revenge, and her actions set off the entire storyline of the sequel. Joel’s death serves as a catalyst for Ellie’s journey.

In the show, after witnessing his brutal murder, Ellie tearfully holds Joel’s body and vows to get revenge.