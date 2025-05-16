Inmates Escape New Orleans Prison: Updates on the Situation

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, May 16, New Orleans police announced that multiple inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center with “inside” help. Officials warned the public that the unidentified inmates should be consider armed and dangerous.

Below, get updates on the developing situation and find out how the inmates escaped from police custody.

How Did the Inmates Escape?

During a May 16 press conference, Sheriff Susan Hutson informed the public how the prisoners were able to leave the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

“They were able to break open a door,” Hutson explained. “They were still able to exit the jail about 1:01 a.m. after breaching a wall behind a toilet in the jail.”

During their escape, the unnamed inmates yanked on the cell to pull it off at about 12:30 a.m. local time on May 16. Surveillance footage showed the inmates leaving through a door on the docks. A photo surfaced from the inmates’ apparent escape, and it showed a large hole was cut behind a toilet with the phrases “We Innocent” and “Too Easy LoL” written above it, according to NBC News.

Originally, it was reported that 11 inmates escaped, but Hutson clarified that one man hadn’t escaped custody and was never trying to run. Police also noted that the inmates were able to escape from help “inside of our department.”

Troop NOLA Troopers located escapee Kendall Myles in the French Quarter this morning. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended on Royal Street. Troopers continue working with partners to locate the remaining escapees and ensure public safety. #troopnola pic.twitter.com/ef5FM55YRS — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 16, 2025

Who Are the Inmates That Escaped?

Police have not released the identities of the all the inmates who are on the run, but one of them, 20-year-old Kendall Myles, was apprehended in the French Quarter of New Orleans by police. State police tweeted, “Troop NOLA Troopers located escapee Kendall Myles in the French Quarter this morning. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended on Royal Street. Troopers continue working with partners to locate the remaining escapees and ensure public safety.”

Jail records prove that several of the inmates who escaped were charged with murder or attempted murder. The others were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, battery and other offenses, per NBC News.

Did Police Find the Inmates That Escaped?

At the time of publication, police have only apprehended one of the 10 inmates who escaped. The other nine are still on the run.