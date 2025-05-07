Papal Conclave 2025: Updates on Cardinals’ Voting

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the death of Pope Francis, the 2025 Papal Conclave has begun as cardinals gather inside the Sistine Chapel to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church. With the world watching closely, the sacred voting process is underway to determine who will succeed him as the next pope.

Below, find out everything you need to know about the conclave—what it is, who’s involved, and the latest updates on whether a new pope has been elected.

What Is the Conclave?

Following the death of a pope, a funeral is held. In accordance with Pope Francis’s wishes, his coffin was displayed open at St. Peter’s Basilica to allow the public to pay their respects. Afterward, the College of Cardinals gathers to elect the next pope in a process known as the conclave.

The conclave is a secretive assembly of Roman Catholic cardinals held inside the Sistine Chapel. Sequestered from the outside world, the cardinals cast their votes in a centuries-old ritual until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. Historically, conclaves have lasted anywhere from a few days to several months. In modern times, they typically conclude within a few days.

Is There a New Pope Yet?

As of now, no new pope has been elected. Black smoke has risen from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that voting is still ongoing. The world continues to wait for white smoke, which will announce that a new pope has been chosen.

Until then, the governance of the Catholic Church rests with the Camerlengo—currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell—who is responsible for overseeing the Vatican’s daily operations during the sede vacante.

Who Are the Cardinals?

The conclave includes 120 voting cardinals from around the world. Traditionally, the next pope is chosen from among them. According to Reuters and Associated Press, some of the prominent contenders are: