Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘A Nonsense Christmas’: Release Date, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

With the holidays approaching, many are wondering what to watch. Luckily, there’s a new Christmas special hosted by Sabrina Carpenter called A Nonsense Christmas. The 25-year-old singer has had an exceptional year, and what better way to top it off than with a festive celebration? “Never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room,” the “Feather” singer captioned an Instagram post featuring the poster for the special. As a fan favorite artist, Sabrina has kept audiences entertained all year, making this upcoming show highly anticipated.

This holiday special comes shortly after Sabrina wrapped up her North American Short n’ Sweet tour. Reflecting on the experience, she shared on Instagram, “I have always dreamt of bringing this tour to life but it was even better than I could have imagined because of every crowd that showed up and gave 100% of their energy and time. Best dressed crowds on the market. funniest signs I’ve ever seen. Every lyric and background vocal sung to perfection. I could not ask for better fans. I love you so so dearly.” Now, fans can look forward to seeing Sabrina perform again in a holiday setting.

If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s everything you need to know about A Nonsense Christmas:

When Will A Nonsense Christmas Be Released?

The Christmas special is set to premiere on December 6, 2024, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

How to Watch A Nonsense Christmas?

The special will be available to stream on Netflix.

Is A Nonsense Christmas a Reference to a Song?

Yes! The title is a nod to Sabrina’s hit single Nonsense and its holiday remix, released in 2023. The remix features playful and festive lyrics, such as: “You’re my wish list/ Lookin’ at you got me thinking Christmas/ Snowflakes in my stomach when we’re kissin’/ And when you’re comin’ down the chimney, ooh, it feels so good/ I need that Charles Dickens/ You’ll be Santa Claus and I’ll be Mrs./ I’ll take you for a ride, I’ll be your vixen/ I don’t even know, I’m talkin’ Christmas/ I’m talkin’, I’m talkin’ (ah).”