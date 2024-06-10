Meghan McCain Claims Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Unpleasant’ on ‘The View’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meghan McCain isn’t a fan of Jennifer Lopez, she revealed during a recent episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast. While recalling a past appearance on The View, Meghan, 39, claimed that Jennifer, 54, was “a deeply unpleasant person.”

“I was a host at The View, she was not nice,” Meghan said about Jennifer. “You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment … just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f**king 10 minutes.”

While describing Jennifer’s apparent team surrounding her at the time, Meghan added, “She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

However, Meghan’s podcast guest, Carlos King, came to Jennifer’s defense by recalling how “nice” she was to him in the past and added that she “didn’t have a big entourage” around him.

“I went to see J. Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life … She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break,” he recalled, before adding, “She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

Meghan’s recent conversation about the “On the Floor” hitmaker comes less than two weeks after Jennifer canceled her 2024 tour, a decision that she felt “heartsick” about.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer wrote via her newsletter OnTheJLo last month. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Aside from the ongoing divorce rumors that Jennifer and her husband, Ben Affleck, have faced, the “Jenny From the Block” artist also managed another challenge earlier this year. Upon releasing her This Is Me…Now: A Love Story in addition to its accompanying documentary, the film received criticism for its meta version of Jennifer’s past relationships.