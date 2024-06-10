Ariana Grande & Boyfriend Ethan Slater Cheer on Florida Panthers at First Game of Stanley Cup Finals: Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande was photographed on a night out with boyfriend Ethan Slater at a Florida Panther’s game on Saturday, June 8.

The 30-year-old singer was accompanied by the 32-year-old actor wearing their panthers merch, while enjoying game one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmoton Oilers.

This rare outing comes after the “Break Free” hitmaker split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage in July 2023. An insider told ET, that the then-pair “ultimately were just not a good fit.” Apparently “long distance” was a contributing factor to the split. Last year, an insider told People, “She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton…He is super focused on his career [real estate agent] and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Ariana] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Adding on to the divorce fuel, it was reported by TMZ that Ethan had also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, of five years – who he shares a son with.

Amid the split between the father-of-one and his former spouse, Lily spoke about his new relationship to Page Six. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girls’ girl…My family is just collateral damage,” shared the estranged wife of The Spongebob Musical alum.

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked – set to release on November 27. A source told People that, “It was obvious on the set from early on … they were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together…Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn’t expect them to end up dating.”

In addition, a source added, “Ariana is serious with Ethan…She loves being with him…They love to support each other in their work…When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can.”

Despite there being “infidelity” rumors another insider close to the now-couple shared to the outlet, “People have tried to question the timeline. The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.”