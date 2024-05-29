Lala Kent Gets Emotional When Reflecting on Difficult ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season

Lala Kent is saying goodbye to season 11 of Vanderpump Rules with a variety of emotions. After the 3-part reunion show finished airing, Lala, 33, reflected on her experience filming the show.

“Vanderpump Rules season 11 has officially wrapped. It is bittersweet. Filming this season was bittersweet,” she said on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Reliving it was — in my opinion — one of the most difficult things or difficult seasons that I’ve ever had. It’s more difficult than filming the season when my dad had passed away.”

While Lala typically uses her podcast to discuss the show, she took a different approach this season after she saw comments on social media criticizing her role as a mother. (She shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett.)

“I don’t show Ocean on the show. I’m very protective of motherhood and Ocean and the bond that we have,” Lala explained while holding back tears. “She’s a very, very special child and she’s always going to have the most sacred soft space in my heart because of what we went through together when she was seven months old.”

In October 2021, Lala and Randall called off their engagement. After their breakup, Randall expressed his wish to have their child not be filmed for Bravo.

“Originally, me not being able to have her on the show was not my choice,” Lala explained. “Two parents have to sign off on a child’s appearance on TV and the other side was not about it. And I felt like that was okay because I got to hold this part of my life so close to my heart.”

She continued, “Then I see this season people really coming at me as a mother. Something they really know nothing about. I didn’t feel like that was fair game.”

The online comments, Lala said, put her “into a really, really dark space.”

Today, the reality star is expecting her second child after going through intrauterine insemination (IUI) using donor sperm. With the show on a summer pause, Lala wants to remind listeners that she’s grateful for all the opportunities Vanderpump Rules has provided her family. She also is thankful for the viewers, who may not always agree with what comes out of Lala’s mouth.

“I love making this show. I am able to provide a beautiful life not only for myself but for my family and that’s because of you guys,” she said. “Even though we didn’t see eye to eye this season, that you enjoyed season 11 and know that I’m really grateful for you.”

Past episodes of Vanderpump Rules are currently streaming on Peacock.