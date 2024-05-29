Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Cheeky White Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Kanye West touched down in Florence, Italy alongside his wife Bianca Censori who arrived in a revealing outfit on Monday, May 27. While the two were spotted with the “Gold Gigger” hitmaker’s hand on his wife’s waist, the 29-year-old model was dressed in a white bodysuit with thigh-high leather boots using a pillow as a cover-up.

Though Bianca was feeling cheeky, the 49-year-old rapper was dressed all in white — he wore a hoodie, sweatpants, and sneakers.

This is not Bianca’s first rodeo in showing up in outfits that are bold. Aside from blending in with the crowd at Mario’s Cafe in Melbourne while getting lunch with her parents and wearing a sweater dress, she was captured almost topless last year. While roaming around Florence with just a purple cushion covering her chest she was hand-in-hand with Kanye, leading to users on social media to describe the outfit choice as “disrespectful.”

Like Bianca, the “Stronger” singer is also known for questionable outfits and choices. After Kanye exposed his buttocks to tourists during a trip on a boat, they were accused of indecent exposure.

While on that getaway in Italy, the head of architecture at Yeezy never went to visit her relatives, which was reported as a result of feeling upset for “shunning” both Kanye and herself.

“We haven’t seen anything of Bianca’s family here for years.The eldest of my uncle’s children used to visit for a while but they stopped coming back to Italy years ago.I’ve never met Bianca but I would love to – it was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday.’We could have shown her where her dad and his brothers and sisters and her grandparents grew up. Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored,” voiced her cousin Fabiola Censori to MailOnline.

Reports have come into play before stating that the father-of-four has set some rules on his now-wife. “’Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear…She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal…A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” stated a source close to Bianca.

An insider also claimed that the family of the architect are concerned that Kanye is exploiting her to promote his Yeezy Porn venture.