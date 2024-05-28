Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Rocky Naps in Her Arms Instead of His Crib

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian gave insight into motherhood with baby boy Rocky Thirteen – whom she shares with husband Travis Barker – on her Instagram stories on Monday, May 27.

“Enjoy every second! We do the same. He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favorite thing in the world,” responded the 45-year-old to a user.

During a Q&A on Instagram stories, the eldest Kardashian responded to questions relating to the struggles of conceiving through IVF.

“Had 6 failed IVFs – how did you find the strength to keep going? It’s debilitating,” asked a user. “I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life,” the reality star responded. “Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!” responded the California native.

Although Kourtney had her fair share with IVF she wanted to clarify that she conceived naturally. “I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing…I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF… one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing on Valentine’s Day,” she stated.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed Rocky in November 2023. Though they are now happily enjoying the baby’s early stages of life, the two went through a health scare during pregnancy. “The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists,” expressed Kourtney in an episode of The Kardashians.

While she had to undergo surgery Travis was not able to be present as a result of being on tour with his band Blink-182. Kourtney recalled this time as “terrifying” and “stressful.”

Aside from the motherhood topics, she even spoke about her late father, Robert Kardashian. “I remember you saying you would watch old films with your dad, what is your favourite old film? X,” asked an Instagram follower. After answering the question with a post of the cover photo of Breakfast At Tiffany’s she added “But, the last movie I watched with him was the original The Postman always Rings Twice and that one is always special to me,” she noted.