Ben Affleck Attends Daughter Violet’s Graduation Party Without Wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was spotted attending his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party in Los Angeles over the weekend without Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing split rumors.

The 51-year-old was photographed in a beige blazer, white button-down, blue jeans, and boots arriving solo and with no companion in sight to the 18-year-old’s graduation festivities, according to photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, May 28.

These photos circulated the internet shortly after the rumors about the “On the Floor” singer and the actor’s marriage surfaced online. Aside from reportedly living in separate homes at the moment, Ben and Jennifer, 54, have not attended public events in recent weeks. However, they were recently photographed on a few errands together.

At a recent press event in Mexico for the 54-year-old’s new film Atlas, a reporter asked about the situation with Ben, which led to an intervention from Simu Liu. “OK, we’re not doing that…Thank you guys so much. We really appreciate it,” expressed her co-star. Jennifer proceeded to add, “You know better than that.”

Ben was also missing in action earlier this month at this year’s Met Gala, for which his wife was a co-chair.

A source told Page Six the two were headed toward a split as a result of not being able to make things work. “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would…He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” voiced the source.

The “All I Have” hitmaker even went on to like an Instagram post in which stated,“ I cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety … lacks effective communication skills,”and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

Though J. Lo was not present to celebrate, Jennifer Garner, who shares Violet with Ben, shared an Instagram post of herself shedding tears at her daughter’s graduation. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate.(bless our hearts),” captioned the 13 going on 30 actress. The former married couple tied the knot in 2005, then divorced in 2018. The actress shares two other children with the Gone Girl actor – Seraphina and Samuel.

Jenny from the block on the other hand shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Since “Bennifer” got remarried in 2022, she and Marc have co-parented.